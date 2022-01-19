China urges U.S. to compensate victims of secret experiments

Xinhua) 09:32, January 19, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Tuesday urged the United States to offer apologies and compensation to victims of secret experiments.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on a Danish Radio documentary which exposed the secret human body experiments practiced on 311 Danish children in the 1960s, allegedly funded by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The CIA's human rights violations around the world are no news, but it is still shocking to learn that they even preyed on children, said Zhao.

Zhao also mentioned a CIA mind control project carried out around the world between the 1950s and 1970s, also exposed in the documentary. He added the human subjects suffered lifelong sequelae, including psychological disorders and amnesia, or withered away in a vegetative state.

The U.S. government keeps talking about "human rights" and "democracy," but it doesn't practice what it preaches. Zhao added the U.S. government should offer apologies and compensation to the victims and shoulder its due responsibility.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)