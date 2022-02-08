China opposes U.S. bill with negative China content: spokesperson

The Capitol and a stop sign are seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on Feb. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China voiced firm opposition on Monday to a U.S. bill containing negative content related to China, urging the U.S. side to view China's development and China-U.S. relations in an objective and rational way.

According to media reports, on Feb. 5 the U.S. House of Representatives passed the so-called "America COMPETES Act of 2022."

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the content related to China in the bill, which is steeped in Cold-War mentality and zero-sum game mindset, denigrates China's development path as well as its domestic and foreign policies, clamors for strategic competition with China, and makes wanton remarks on issues relating to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, Zhao said that China has stated time and again that how the United States develops itself and enhances its competitiveness is its own business, but it shouldn't make an issue out of China, still less use it as a pretext to meddle in China's domestic affairs and harm China's interests.

This Act once again exposes the hegemonic and bullying practice of the United States, Zhao said, adding that it, in a fundamental sense, runs counter to the trend of our times and people's shared aspiration for peace, development and cooperation, and eventually it will only hurt the interests of the United States.

The spokesperson urged the United States to discard its Cold-War mentality and zero-sum game mindset, view China's development and China-U.S. relations in an objective and rational way, delete the negative China-related content in the bill, stop reviewing and pushing the Act, and stop undermining China-U.S. relations and cooperation in important areas.

