So-called '5G risk' a US pretext to suppress China: FM

By Zhang Jian (People's Daily App) 08:56, January 14, 2022

China said Thursday that the so-called "risk posed by 5G technology" was just a pretext the US used to suppress China.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

Vince Cable, former UK Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills, said Monday that the UK government's decision to ban Huawei 5G equipment and services "had nothing to do with national security," and was because of American pressure.

"This is further evidence that 'national security' and the so-called 'risk posed by 5G technology' is just a pretext the US uses to suppress China's hi-tech companies," Wang said. "The US Clean Network is synonymous with its coercive diplomacy."

US bullying practice would be met by more boycotts and opposition from the international community, Wang said.

"From Toshiba to Alstom, Huawei, Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, victims of the US' coercive diplomacy can be found all across the globe," said Wang.

