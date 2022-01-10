Uniqlo won't choose between U.S., China: CEO

January 10, 2022

People shop at a retail store of Uniqlo in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

TOKYO, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Uniqlo will not take sides in the U.S.-China tension, said Tadashi Yanai, CEO of the Japanese casual wear chain's operator Fast Retailing.

"The U.S. approach is to force companies to show their allegiance. I wanted to show that I won't play that game," Yanai said in a recent interview with Nikkei.

Yanai also said while there are disagreements between the two countries, their economic ties are actually in good shape, with solid capital and trade flows, Nikkei Asia reported.

