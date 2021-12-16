China urges US to stop sending military vessels, aircraft to South China sea, stirring up trouble

(People's Daily App) 14:20, December 16, 2021

"The US keeps calling itself a defender of international law, then please execute the judgement and advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice and the resolution of the UN General Assembly first," said China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a press briefing on Wednesday. Click the video to know more.

