Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay kicks off
Torch bearers Li Weihao (C) and Zhang Wenmin (L) attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Torch bearers Xu Zhenchao (R) and Wu Ming pose for photos after passing of the flame during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Torch bearer Luo Zhihuan runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Torch bearers Liu Zhijie (L front) and Zhang Runqiu attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Torch bearer Zhang Jie runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Photo taken on Feb. 2, 2022 shows the cauldron at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
