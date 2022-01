We Are China

Ice lanterns in Beijing attract visitors

Ecns.cn) 09:21, January 29, 2022

Tourists enjoy ice lanterns in Longqingxia of Yanqing District in Beijing, capital of China, Jan 27, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Jun)

An ice lanterns festival featuring Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games kicked off.

