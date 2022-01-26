Famous ancient painting brought to life in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 10:02, January 26, 2022

Elements in "A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains," a 12-meter-long landscape painting created in 1096, are installed before Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 25, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

The setting, themed on a "blue-green landscape" masterpiece by Wang Ximeng of the Northern Song dynasty (960-1127), has been unveiled for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

