Famous ancient painting brought to life in Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 10:02, January 26, 2022
Elements in "A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains," a 12-meter-long landscape painting created in 1096, are installed before Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 25, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
The setting, themed on a "blue-green landscape" masterpiece by Wang Ximeng of the Northern Song dynasty (960-1127), has been unveiled for the upcoming Chinese New Year.
