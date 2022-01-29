Beijing releases list of key projects for 2022 totaling 1.2 tln yuan

Xinhua) 09:09, January 29, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing municipal development and reform commission has released a list of key projects for 2022, focusing on fields including scientific and technological innovation, high-tech manufacturing, the modern services industry and urban renewal.

The listed projects -- 100 scientific and technological innovation projects, 100 infrastructure projects, and 100 projects to improve the well-being of the people -- will draw an approximate total investment 1.2 trillion yuan (about 188.2 billion U.S. dollars), with 280.2 billion yuan put in place within the year.

The list includes 120 new projects and 180 already under development, 69 of which are expected to be completed within the year.

According to the commission, the carefully selected projects will solicit more investment in infrastructure, systematically increase support for scientific and technological innovation and industrial upgrading, and encourage urban renewal to become a growth pole for investment.

