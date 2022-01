Winter sports enthusiast opens ski resort in N China

January 28, 2022

Yang Xubo (L) talks to a staff member at a ski resort in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2022. Yang Xubo is a winter sports enthusiast in Xingtai. In 2018, he started a ski resort business. Yang believes that his 40000-square-meter ski resort will help promote winter sports among people. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

