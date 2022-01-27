Home>>
Children in SW China enjoy winter sports
(Ecns.cn) 13:20, January 27, 2022
Children ski at the Sunac Snow Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yanyang)
The upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games created warm Olympic atmosphere across China.
