China willing to advance China-New Zealand military relations: defense spokesperson
BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday said China is willing to maintain high-level communication with New Zealand and advance the development of military relations between the two countries.
Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a press inquiry regarding a recent high-level military talk via video link between the two sides.
In the talk, the two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the regional security situation, bilateral state and military relations, as well as other issues of common concern, Wu said.
Noting that 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of China-New Zealand diplomatic relations, Wu said that in recent years the militaries of China and New Zealand have achieved fruitful results in high-level communication, consultations and dialogues, professional exchanges, personnel training and multilateral cooperation.
China is willing to promote the continuous development of China-New Zealand military relations, and make positive contributions to maintaining regional peace and prosperity and building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, Wu added.
