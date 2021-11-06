Xi suggests China, New Zealand promote true multilateralism, regional integration

Xinhua) 10:18, November 06, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China and New Zealand should safeguard and practice true multilateralism, and join hands to promote regional economic integration.

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand.

Xi recalled that China and New Zealand worked together to overcome political, historical and cultural differences and created multiple "firsts" in bilateral cooperation.

Noting that the next year marks the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, Xi said the two sides should summarize successful experience, strengthen strategic communication, and not allow the cloud to block their views.

The two sides, he added, should adhere to openness and inclusiveness, seek common ground while reserving differences, deepen practical cooperation, and properly handle differences, so as to promote continued healthy and stable development of their comprehensive strategic partnership and create more benefits for the people in both countries.

Xi pointed out that the two sides should give full play to their complementary advantages, expand economic and trade cooperation and maintain the stability of industrial and supply chains.

China, he said, welcomes New Zealand's participation in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and stands ready to work with New Zealand to expand cooperation in such areas as vaccine research and development, environmental protection, clean energy, food safety, science and technology education, so as to bring their people a stronger sense of fulfillment.

The two sides should also carry forward "the spirit of Rewi Alley," encourage their young generations to strengthen exchanges, and enhance understanding and friendship between the two nations, he added.

Xi stressed that China supports New Zealand's role as the host of the 2021 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings, and is willing to work with all other parties to push for positive results in the APEC informal economic leaders' meeting.

In doing so, he said, they can inject new impetus into the Asia-Pacific region's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, advance economic recovery, promote regional development and prosperity, and build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.

