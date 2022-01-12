New Chinese ambassador to New Zealand, Cook Islands and Niue arrives in Wellington

People's Daily Online) 15:30, January 12, 2022

SYDNEY, Jan. 12 (People’s Daily Online) – On Jan. 10, Wang Xiaolong, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to New Zealand, the Cook Islands and Niue, arrived in Wellington. Lisa White, Acting Chief of Protocol of the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, received Wang Xiaolong at the airport.

Lisa White and Wang Xiaolong (right) (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Wang stated that he was pleased and honored to have been appointed as the 14th ambassador of China to New Zealand as the two countries prepare to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties. With the joint efforts of both sides over the past half century, China-New Zealand relations have flourished like silver fern trees. The two countries have worked together to create many "firsts" in bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the two countries and the two peoples, contributing to promoting regional and global cooperation in the course of that process. China attaches great importance to the development of China-New Zealand relations and would like to work with New Zealand to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, as well as promoting the healthy and stable development of the China-New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership by way of enhanced communication and deepening practical cooperation. He pledged to make unremitting efforts in support of this purpose.

Wang Xiaolong, the new Chinese ambassador to New Zealand, Cook Islands and Niue arrives in Wellington. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Wang has said that China is a good friend and a good partner for the Cook Islands and Niue. China highly values its relations with the Cook Islands and Niue and would like to work with the two countries to enhance political trust, expand practical cooperation, and consolidate people-to-people friendship, and thereby deepen comprehensive strategic partnership in a way that features mutual respect and common development.

The newly appointed ambassador also took the opportunity to express his thanks to the Kiwis in various circles and local Chinese communities for their efforts to promote China-New Zealand relations, indicating that the Chinese embassy will serve as a bridge of friendship and cooperation in addition to delivering quality services as always.

