Opening reception of New Zealand Chinese Language Week held in Wellington
(Xinhua) 09:43, September 29, 2021
Students attend a Chinese class at Evans Bay Intermediate School in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept. 27, 2021. The opening reception of New Zealand Chinese Language Week was held on Monday evening at the Beehive, the Executive Wing of the parliamentary complex in Wellington. From Sunday to Saturday, New Zealand will host a variety of colorful activities such as learning Chinese language and Chinese Kungfu, enjoying Chinese folk music, experiencing Chinese cuisine, Chinese calligraphy workshops, and Chinese lion dance performances. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)
