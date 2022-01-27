China, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance military relations

Xinhua) 10:44, January 27, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe on Wednesday held talks via video link with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman.

Both sides agreed that the two militaries should improve practical cooperation and further enhance bilateral relations.

China and Saudi Arabia have been deepening their political mutual trust and expanding cooperation in various fields, and the two are good friends and partners that trust each other, share mutual benefits, and develop together, Wei said.

He suggested that the two militaries should maintain strategic communication and strengthen solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khalid bin Salman said the comprehensive strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and China has been developing steadily, and that the military cooperation between the two countries has yielded substantial results.

