Chinese embassy celebrates 30th anniversary of China-Israel diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 08:24, January 25, 2022

JERUSALEM, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Israel held an online celebration on Monday for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-Israel diplomatic relations.

Chinese Ambassador to Israel Cai Run and Minister of Economy and Industry of Israel Orna Barbivay delivered respective video speeches to mark the historical occasion.

"Over the past 30 years, with the joint efforts made by leaders and peoples of both countries, China-Israel relations achieved sound and stable growth, and our traditional friendship has been renewed," said Cai in his speech.

The past 30 years have witnessed ever-increasing political mutual trust, vigorous development of mutually beneficial cooperation and deeper friendship between Chinese and Israeli people, he noted.

Calling history a mirror that illuminates the present and the future, the Chinese ambassador expected the two countries to continue to stick to basic norms governing international relations such as mutual respect for each other's sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs, so as to lay a more solid political foundation for bilateral ties.

"China and Israel share similar visions, complementary strengths, great potentials and bright prospects for cooperation. We have every reason to achieve win-win results," Cai concluded.

Hailing China one of Israel's most important trading partners since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Barbivay noted that China and Israel complete each other well and have created numerous partnerships, explored various business opportunities and collaborated in the fields of innovation in the benefit of the two peoples over the past 30 years.

Israel sees great importance in deepening economic relations with China and is happy to contribute to stronger trade, industry, and technological collaboration between the two countries, she added.

A recomposed music video "Chinese Melody," written by former Israeli President Shimon Peres, was released during the online celebration.

The celebration also includes a Chinese traditional folk concert and a photo exhibition that showcased more than 70 photographs on important events between the two countries in the past 30 years.

On Jan. 24, 1992, China and Israel signed the agreement establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries. In 2017, the two countries announced the establishment of an innovative comprehensive partnership to raise their bilateral ties to a new level.

