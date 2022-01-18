Concert celebrates 30 years of China-Israel relations

A concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Israel is held at the Poly Theatre in Beijing on the evening of January 17, 2022. (Photo provided by the Embassy of Israel in China)

A concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Israel was held at the Poly Theatre in Beijing on the evening of January 17, 2022, to strengthen cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Embassy of Israel in China, the concert is the first joint performance of the China National Symphony Orchestra and the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, the two top orchestras from their respective countries, presenting the audience in China an “auditory cheesecake” of classical music pieces.

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra played pieces familiar to Chinese audiences, such as Ode to the Red Flag, and Dance of the Yao People, via video link. The China National Symphony Orchestra performed Symphony No. 5 in C-Sharp Minor composed by Gustav Mahler and orchestral works influenced by Chinese folk songs.

According to Irit Ben Abba, Israeli Ambassador to China, the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra planned to have a tour in China exactly this month three years ago. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they finally decided to perform online via video link while the China National Symphony Orchestra meanwhile organized a live concert offline. They spent half a year preparing for this concert.

The Israeli ambassador told People’s Daily Online that the concert is the “first cultural event” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. An “Israeli month,” involving online dance classes, music classes, lectures, and exhibitions, will be held in the coming spring and a series of other cultural activities will also be organized throughout the year by the Israeli consulates in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu.

As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches in the weeks ahead, the Israeli ambassador wished all the Chinese people a happy and healthy new year and sent her best regards for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

“Seven athletes coming from Israel [will participate in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games], and the whole delegation will be probably around 20,” said Abba. “They are looking forward to coming, they are very excited; it’s a small team, but we really hope that they can win medals.”

“I wish all the athletes, not only Israeli athletes, but from China and from all the other countries, much success and a successful Games. Everybody will come healthy and return healthy, it will be a wonderful sports event,” said the ambassador.

