Israeli, Chinese companies sign agreement for supply of energy storage systems in Israel

Xinhua) 08:14, January 04, 2022

JERUSALEM, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Israeli company Enlight Renewable Energy has signed an agreement with Chinese energy company Sungrow Power Supply to purchase battery storage systems, both companies said on Monday.

According to the agreement, Enlight will install the liquid cooled energy storage systems provided by the Chinese firm in the national photovoltaic projects for electricity generation, which was planned by the Israel Electricity Authority.

Founded in 1997 and based in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sungrow is a leading company in the research and development of solar inverters with a broad product portfolio of photovoltaic solutions and energy storage systems.

Enlight was founded in 2008 with its headquarters located in the city of Rosh HaAyin in central Israel. The company operates in Israel, Europe and the United States, with a diversified portfolio of projects.

