China remains Israel's largest source of imports in 2021

Xinhua) 09:06, January 21, 2022

JERUSALEM, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Israeli imports from China jumped by 39.6 percent in 2021, said a report released by the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

In 2021, Israeli imports from China, excluding diamonds, amounted to 13.19 billion U.S. dollars, compared to 9.45 billion dollars in 2020.

With the latest figure, China kept its position as Israel's largest source of imports, after passing the United States in 2020 on the list of Israeli imports.

Israeli imports from the United States totaled 7.89 billion in 2021, almost unchanged from 2020.

Meanwhile, Israeli exports to China increased by 4.4 percent in 2021, totaling 4.93 billion dollars, compared to 4.72 billion dollars in 2020.

Total Israeli imports rose by 30.3 percent in 2021, reaching 90.28 billion dollars, while Israeli exports totaled 60.07 billion dollars, an increase of 19.8 percent.

