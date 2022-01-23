7 killed in minibus bomb blast in western Afghanistan

Xinhua) 13:31, January 23, 2022

HERAT, Afghanistan, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- At least seven civilians, including four women, were killed and nine others wounded when a bomb blast hit a minibus in Herat city, capital of Afghanistan's western Herat province, on Saturday, a provincial official said.

"Seven dead and nine wounded were admitted to Herat Regional Hospital following a bomb blast in Herat city Saturday evening," Harif Jalali, physician-in-chief of the hospital, told Xinhua.

According to local residents, the incident occurred when an improvised bomb planted in a minibus was detonated in Police District 12, a Shiite-dominated neighborhood in the city, 640 km west of Afghanistan's Kabul.

Some of the wounded were in critical condition.

The vehicle was destroyed by the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Local affiliates of the Islamic State militant group, opposing the Taliban-led administration, have claimed responsibility for a number of bomb attacks in recent months.

