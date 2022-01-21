UNDERSTAND CHINA: Have the political mechanisms of Western countries achieved true democracy?

January 21, 2022

It's hard to truly and fully understand a country without first appreciating the nature of its own political system and unique path towards development. On this topic, People's Daily Online has got you covered with our series of multi-faceted and in-depth conversations with foreign and domestic thought leaders on the subject of domestic and international politics, discussions that can hopefully help to clear some of the air between China and those who may still have a false impression of the country and its people.

In this episode, Hiria Ottino, President of Pacific-China Friendship Association, and Lin Songtian, President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, shared their insights on the essence of Chinese and Western-style democracies.

