Chinese envoy calls for efforts to advance peace in Colombia

Xinhua) 14:38, January 21, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy to the United Nations on Thursday called for efforts to further promote peace in Colombia during a Security Council meeting.

China welcomes the positive progress achieved in the Colombian peace process and highly commends the efforts made by all parties to implement the peace agreement signed by the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia in 2016, according to Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

As Colombia will hold elections this year, relevant political parties and presidential candidates have included the further implementation of the peace agreement in their campaign platforms, he noted.

China supports Colombia's efforts to advance election preparations in an orderly manner and hopes that the elections will be held smoothly, he said, calling on all parties concerned to continue to consolidate the hard-won gains of peace, and jointly address the difficulties and challenges in the implementation of the peace agreement.

Noting "the frequent clashes between illegal armed groups vying for territory control," Geng said, "We welcome the Colombian government beefing up military deployment and security presence in remote areas that lack effective control and cracking down on illegal armed groups and organized criminal activities with a view to effectively protecting civilians and former combatants."

Additionally, he said, China appreciates the Colombian government and the National Reintegration Council providing support to former combatants in terms of housing, employment and land distribution.

The peace process in Colombia has made remarkable progress, he said, stressing the Colombian people still need robust assistance from the United Nations and the international community in their journey to peace.

China will as always support the work of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia and hopes that the mission will step up coordination and cooperation with the UN Country Team, sustain its vigorous support to the implementation of the peace agreement and make greater contributions to comprehensive peace, stability and development in Colombia, Geng added.

