Colombia reports 7,395 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 15:12, March 27, 2021
Colombia registered 7,395 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 2,367,337, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said on Friday.
The country also reported 126 more deaths, raising the national death toll to 62,645, said the ministry.
According to the ministry, a total of 1,476,364 citizens have been vaccinated in the South American country. In addition, 117,117 people have already received the second jab.
