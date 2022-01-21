Most New Yorkers fear U.S. on wrong track: poll

Xinhua) 09:32, January 21, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Drained by the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring inflation, the majority of Americans in New York State think their country is heading in the wrong direction, according to a Siena College poll released on Tuesday.

The poll, which queried 806 registered voters between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13, found that 57 percent of respondents said the United States under the Biden administration is going down the wrong track, and the lack of confidence in America's present state cut across all regional, racial and income levels.

In a report on the survey, the New York Post added that Siena asks about voters' views of the country in every poll, and the views "have steadily worsened over the last year."

