U.S., China should engage in healthy competition, maximize cooperation: forum speakers

Xinhua) 09:06, January 20, 2022

HONG KONG, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The United States and China should engage in healthy competition and maximize cooperation, speakers at the Hong Kong Forum on U.S.-China Relations said here on Wednesday.

The U.S.-China relationship should be underpinned by healthy competition and driven by cooperation where possible, said Singapore's Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong at the virtual forum themed "Beyond Differences, Toward Cooperation".

He said there are numerous pressing global issues that require their cooperation, such as free trade, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and extremism.

Zeng Peiyan, chairman of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, said the two countries could cooperate on the development and equitable distribution of vaccines under the coordination of the World Health Organization to secure an earlier victory over COVID-19.

Zeng said that the two countries should strengthen cooperation in addressing climate change, accelerate the promotion of green and low-carbon transformation, and set an example for other countries.

In November 2021, the United States and China issued the joint declaration on enhancing climate action, which is an absolute victory for multilateralism, said Victor Fung, vice chairman of the China-United States Exchange Foundation.

According to Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland, cooperation between China and the United States is crucial in securing the Paris Agreement on climate change and the wider United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Forum participants also pointed out that although some U.S. officials have touted the idea of "decoupling" with China, the deep integration of U.S.-China economic and trade relations will not change.

They also believe that the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation point the way to the healthy and stable development of U.S.-China relations.

