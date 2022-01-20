Home>>
China has granted visas to some U.S. officials: FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 10:29, January 20, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday confirmed that China has granted visas to some U.S. government officials for the Beijing Winter Olympics.
In response to a related query, Zhao told a daily press briefing that the U.S. delegation comprises a large number of government officials, including those from the Department of State, and many of them hold diplomatic or service passports.
"We hope the U.S. side will earnestly act upon the Olympic spirit and work together with the Chinese side to create sound atmosphere for all athletes' participation in the Beijing Winter Olympics," Zhao said.
