U.S. economic decoupling from China "a tall order,": Foreign Policy magazine

Xinhua) 09:33, January 14, 2022

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Despite bipartisan support, economic decoupling from China "is a tall order" for the United States, which will "be harder to achieve than many in Washington expect," Foreign Policy magazine has reported.

Albeit with softer rhetoric, the incumbent U.S. administration has followed its predecessor's footsteps toward China, holding a belief that the United States must "decouple" from China by reducing its dependence on Chinese products and supply chains for both economic and national security reasons, said Jeffrey Kucik, an associate professor at the University of Arizona, and Rajan Menon, a professor of international relations at the City College of New York, was quoted as saying.

"Critics of economic decoupling, notably the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, warn it will disrupt existing supply chains, exacerbate delays in production, and force companies and consumers to pay more," said the report on Tuesday. "Decoupling efforts have already affected U.S. consumers."

"As a result, Biden is facing urgent calls from U.S. companies to end Trump-era tariffs," it added.

