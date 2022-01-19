In pics: Before and after satellite images of volcanic eruption in Tonga's Hunga Ha'apai island

Xinhua) 08:45, January 19, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The massive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga has lately sent tsunami sweeping across the shore of the South Pacific island country, and multiple countries nearby have reported rising water levels or issued tsunami warnings. As eruptions may continue, countries have voiced concern over disaster-hit Tonga and a potential climate fallout, while pledging aid for the country. Take a look at the damage from deadly volcanic eruption revealed in satellite images.

Satellite images show Tonga's Hunga Ha'apai island which used to be joined together became two parts after the volcanic eruption. (Photo credit: NSOAS)

