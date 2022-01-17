China ready to provide support, assistance at Tonga's request: spokesperson
BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China is closely watching the volcanic eruptions and ensuing disasters including tsunami and volcanic ash in Tonga, and stands ready to provide every possible support and assistance at Tonga's request, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the Chinese Embassy in Tonga immediately activated emergency response mechanism and learned about the situation of Chinese citizens after the disaster through various channels. "So far, no casualties of Chinese citizens have been reported," he said.
Noting China and Tonga are comprehensive strategic partners, Wang said China extends deep sympathies to the government and people of Tonga, and stands ready to provide every possible support and assistance at Tonga's request.
