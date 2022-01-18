Home>>
How will China ensure safe and successful Olympic Games despite the Omicron threat?
(CGTN) 08:12, January 18, 2022
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague the world, countries hosting large-scale events face challenges in balancing personnel mobility and pandemic control. With the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics about to start, how will China guarantee the Games' success and secure the general public's safety? Check out this animation to find out.
