Spring Festival travel rush kicks off
(Xinhua) 11:04, January 17, 2022
Epidemic prevention staff members prepare for disinfection at a railway station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 16, 2022. The number of railway passenger trips during China's upcoming Spring Festival travel rush is expected to jump 28.5 percent from the holiday season last year, industry data shows. During the 40-day travel season, also known as chunyun, many Chinese people will travel to meet their families for the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which will fall on Feb. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
