China's Jiangsu reports record China-Europe freight train trips

Xinhua) 09:57, January 17, 2022

NANJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- East China's Jiangsu Province handled 1,800 China-Europe freight train trips in 2021 -- a record high -- up 29 percent year on year, according to the provincial department of transportation.

The import and export values of goods transported by the freight trains reached nearly 25.6 billion yuan (about 4 billion U.S. dollars), up 67.7 percent from 2020.

The province added seven new China-Europe freight train routes last year, including the Suzhou-Helsinki and the Nanjing-Tilburg freight train services.

