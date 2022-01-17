Home>>
China's Jiangsu reports record China-Europe freight train trips
(Xinhua) 09:57, January 17, 2022
NANJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- East China's Jiangsu Province handled 1,800 China-Europe freight train trips in 2021 -- a record high -- up 29 percent year on year, according to the provincial department of transportation.
The import and export values of goods transported by the freight trains reached nearly 25.6 billion yuan (about 4 billion U.S. dollars), up 67.7 percent from 2020.
The province added seven new China-Europe freight train routes last year, including the Suzhou-Helsinki and the Nanjing-Tilburg freight train services.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang's Alataw Pass reports growing China-Europe freight train trips in H1
- China-Europe freight trains hit record high in 2020
- China's largest land port sees rising number of China-Europe freight trains
- China-Europe freight trains via Xinjiang hit record high in 2020
- China-Europe freight train number via Xinjiang port hits new high
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.