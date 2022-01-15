We Are China

Highlights of men's snowboard slopestyle semifinal at FIS Snowboard World Cup

Xinhua) 13:50, January 15, 2022

Su Yiming of China competes during the men's snowboard slopestyle semifinal at FIS Snowboard World Cup 2022 in Laax, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Ren Ziyan of China competes during the women's snowboard slopestyle semifinal at FIS Snowboard World Cup 2022 in Laax, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Rong Ge of China competes during the women's snowboard slopestyle semifinal at FIS Snowboard World Cup 2022 in Laax, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

