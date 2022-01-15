Highlights of men's snowboard slopestyle semifinal at FIS Snowboard World Cup
Su Yiming of China competes during the men's snowboard slopestyle semifinal at FIS Snowboard World Cup 2022 in Laax, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Su Yiming of China competes during the men's snowboard slopestyle semifinal at FIS Snowboard World Cup 2022 in Laax, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Ren Ziyan of China competes during the women's snowboard slopestyle semifinal at FIS Snowboard World Cup 2022 in Laax, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Su Yiming of China competes during the men's snowboard slopestyle semifinal at FIS Snowboard World Cup 2022 in Laax, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Su Yiming of China competes during the men's snowboard slopestyle semifinal at FIS Snowboard World Cup 2022 in Laax, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Su Yiming of China competes during the men's snowboard slopestyle semifinal at FIS Snowboard World Cup 2022 in Laax, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Rong Ge of China competes during the women's snowboard slopestyle semifinal at FIS Snowboard World Cup 2022 in Laax, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.