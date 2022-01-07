7-year-old snowboarder lands 540-degree aerial

(People's Daily App) 08:31, January 07, 2022

A 7-year-old snowboarder completes a 540-degree turn in the air for the first time in Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province. His parents are ski enthusiasts. His father Wang Tao said he hopes that his son, nicknamed "Little Snail,” can become a professional athlete someday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)