Home>>
Over 2.92 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:04, January 14, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Over 2.92 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday, data from the National Health Commission showed Friday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai-based pharma provides over 13 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan: spokesperson
- Over 2.91 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Booster doses of current vaccines may not be enough: WHO
- Over 2.9 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Nearly 2.9 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.