Over 2.92 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 16:04, January 14, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Over 2.92 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday, data from the National Health Commission showed Friday.

