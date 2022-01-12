Photographer wears Beijing 2008 Olympic backpack at Beijing 2022 media center

(People's Daily App) 14:21, January 12, 2022

With the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics beginning in fewer than 30 days, some journalists have been seen at the media center using official Beijing 2008 Summer Olympic Games media backpacks which were previously handed out to them for free.

An Iranian photographer said that he would carry the bag to every competition.

"Because it's very good quality," the photographer said, "It is specially designed for professional photographers."

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)