Home>>
Photographer wears Beijing 2008 Olympic backpack at Beijing 2022 media center
(People's Daily App) 14:21, January 12, 2022
With the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics beginning in fewer than 30 days, some journalists have been seen at the media center using official Beijing 2008 Summer Olympic Games media backpacks which were previously handed out to them for free.
An Iranian photographer said that he would carry the bag to every competition.
"Because it's very good quality," the photographer said, "It is specially designed for professional photographers."
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing 2022 an opportunity to boost solidarity, resilience, cooperation: newspaper
- Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Excitement building in Beijing ahead of Winter Olympics
- Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Safe service remains top priority as Beijing 2022 approaches
- Iran to participate at Beijing 2022 to stress separation of sports from politics
- Closed loop system operating smoothly, says Beijing 2022 organizers
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.