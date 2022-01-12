Beijing 2022 an opportunity to boost solidarity, resilience, cooperation: newspaper

Xinhua) January 12, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Against the backdrop that the COVID-19 epidemic is still wreaking havoc across the globe, the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games bear the crucial responsibility to boost mutual understanding and exchange among humankind, according to an article published on the People's Daily.

Successfully hosting the Beijing 2022 -- a splendid and extraordinary Olympics -- will be instrumental to elevating the mutual understanding and friendship between China and the rest of the world, the article said.

From the UN General Assembly to the Olympic Summit as well as other multilateral mechanisms, it has become a widely-recognized view that the Beijing 2022 will serve as an opportunity to demonstrate humankind's solidarity, resilience and international cooperation.

To make good on this solemn promise to the international community, China has made strenuous efforts in the past six years: putting forward the principles of hosting "green, inclusive, open and clean" events and carrying out pragmatic, efficient and vigorous preparatory work; building high-quality, eco-friendly infrastructure and venues dedicated to the games; encouraging more and more people to engage in winter sports, according to the article.

Through the preparations in the run-up to the Beijing 2022, the world has witnessed once and again the Chinese people's pursuit of their dreams, the article said.

