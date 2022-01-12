Closed loop system operating smoothly, says Beijing 2022 organizers

Xinhua) January 12, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The trial run of the Beijing 2022 Games-time closed loop system launched on January 4 has operated smoothly so far, while nearly 1,500 journalists and broadcasters from all over the world have arrived in Beijing, organizers said on Tuesday.

Zhao Weidong, spokesman of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG), said that the organization of Beijing 2022 has been completed on time and in high quality through cooperation and communication with world partners.

BOCOG convened a press conference through video link for the first time on Tuesday to prevent close contacts and enable wider participation. Organizers invited all Beijing offices of overseas media outlets, and 129 journalists from 81 media outlets of 22 countries and regions attended.

As stated in the Playbook of Beijing 2022, a closed loop system is necessary to keep the health and safety of all participants. Xu Jicheng, director general of BOCOG's Media Operations Department, said, "The trial run of the closed loop system started on January 4 will last until January 22. About 10,000 journalists and broadcasters are expected to report on the Games, and BOCOG will provide professional services for the media in accordance with the contract for the host city's Olympic Games."

On the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Huang Chun, deputy director general of BOCOG's Pandemic Prevention and Control Office, said that Omicron is spreading across the world, and has been found in China. He added that BOCOG has always been following and assessing the pandemic situation, while the closed loop system now operates smoothly and effectively, so the Playbook will not be adjusted at the present stage.

In the closed loop, the transportation system is an integral part of great importance. "BOCOG set up an emergency response system for the closed loop transportation, with 30 emergency vehicles in Beijing and 20 emergency vehicles in Zhangjiakou, in an endeavor to ensure the safety of all participants of Beijing 2022, as well as local residents," Huang said.

