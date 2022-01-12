China's Paralympians gearing up for Beijing 2022 in NW China

Xinhua) 14:12, January 12, 2022

LANZHOU, China, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- With less than two months to go before the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games opens, 20 Paralympians and coaches from China's cross-country skiing and biathlon teams are gearing up for the event at the Baiyin national training base in the northwest Gansu Province.

"It is the last training camp for us before Beijing 2022 and will last about 40 days," said Fu Chunshan, coach of China's Paralympic cross-country skiing and biathlon teams.

With an altitude of 1,700 meters above sea level, the Baiyin national training base contains a skier service center with over 100 rooms, a 75,000-square meter ski resort, an indoor training hall and a biathlon field.

The Chinese team gathered at the base in early January, and the athletes are satisfied with the training conditions in the base.

Huang Lingxin, a 19-year-old athlete from Yunnan Province, has practiced cross-country skiing for the third year and is set to make his Paralympic debut in Beijing 2022.

"I hope to keep improving my skills here, and I really look forward to achieving good results at Beijing 2022," Huang said.

The base has undergone reconstruction to ensure all facilities accessible to the Paralympians, said Wang Hongwei, manager of the training base.

"The track has been reformed to adapt to Paralympians' technical skills, physical fitness and competition needs," he said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)