China's Xi'an logs 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:51, January 12, 2022

XI'AN, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 13 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.

The city had registered 2,017 local cases amid the latest resurgence. Of these, 417 had recovered by Monday.

The city kicked off a new round of mass testing in key areas at 9 a.m. Tuesday to further curb the spread of the virus, said Lyu Yongpeng, deputy director of the city's health commission.

