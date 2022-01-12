Home>>
China's Xi'an logs 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:51, January 12, 2022
XI'AN, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 13 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.
The city had registered 2,017 local cases amid the latest resurgence. Of these, 417 had recovered by Monday.
The city kicked off a new round of mass testing in key areas at 9 a.m. Tuesday to further curb the spread of the virus, said Lyu Yongpeng, deputy director of the city's health commission.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Americans stay cautious amid arrival of new COVID-19 peak
- Omicron wave to hit unvaccinated in Europe: WHO regional director
- Chinese vice premier orders differentiated, targeted measures against COVID-19 resurgence in Henan
- Booster doses of current vaccines may not be enough: WHO
- China's Shenzhen reports 4 new local COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.