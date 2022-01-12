China's Tianjin uses virus testing lab for citywide tests

January 12, 2022

TIANJIN, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Municipality put a COVID-19 testing lab into use to meet the demand for citywide mass nucleic acid tests, said the local authorities on Tuesday.

Equipped with six chambers, the lab in the city's Binhai New Area can handle 1.2 million nucleic acid samples a day.

The test results will come out within four to six hours after the samples arrive at the lab, said Chen Mei, executive general manager of one of the companies in charge of the lab construction.

