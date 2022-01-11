Chinese national women's volleyball team seeks new head coach

Xinhua) 08:38, January 11, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese national women's volleyball team is on the hunt for a new head coach, China's sports authority announced on Monday.

According to a notification published by the volleyball management center of the General Administration of Sport of China, those willing to apply for the position should submit their applications before January 15.

A group of experts, including the team's former coaches Lang Ping and Chen Zhonghe, will review the applicants and present a final list of candidates, with the final decision to be made by the Chinese sports authority.

Since Lang stepped down as head coach on September 1, 2021, the team hasn't nominated her successor.

Lang took charge of the team back in 2013, and led her side to the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2015 and 2019 World Cup titles.

At last summer's Tokyo Olympics, China failed to defend its crown after unexpectedly failing to progress through the group stage.

