National Day of China Pavilion celebrated in Expo 2020 Dubai

Xinhua) 08:14, January 11, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2022 shows the China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

DUBAI, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The national flag of China was raised on Monday morning under the iconic dome of the Al Wasl Plaza, the central stage of the Expo 2020 Dubai site, marking the start of the National Day of China Pavilion.

Chinese Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ni Jian, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and the Managing Director for Expo 2020 Dubai Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi attended the opening ceremony.

Tourists take photos at the China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

The Chinese ambassador conveyed a congratulation letter written by Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, in which Hu thanked the UAE for its support for the China Pavilion.

Tourists visit the China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Speaking highly of the China Pavilion, Shamsi said cooperation between the UAE and China has strengthened over the years under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, in which the UAE has been a key and supportive partner.

Tourists applaud for the opening ceremony performance of the National Day of China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on Jan 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Under the banner of "Build a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind -- Innovation &Opportunity," the China Pavilion gives center stage to the country's latest achievements in such fields as space exploration, information technology, and artificial intelligence (AI), offering a futuristic vision for the better life of human beings.

Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2022 shows the opening ceremony performance of the National Day of China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

As one of the most distinctive and popular pavilions, the China Pavilion has received more than 800,000 visitors from all over the world since its opening to the public.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)