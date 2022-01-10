Average life expectancy in China to reach 78.3 years in 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's average life expectancy is expected to reach 78.3 years in 2025, up from 77.3 years in 2019, according to the country's 14th five-year plan (2021-2025) for public service.

The total number of beds in nursing homes for the elderly will reach 10 million in 2025, said the plan issued by 21 government departments including the National Development and Reform Commission Monday.

In 2025, 100 percent of newly built urban areas and residential communities will have supporting facilities for the elderly and the coverage of basic old-age insurance will reach 95 percent, it said.

The area of sports facilities per capita will reach 2.6 square meters in 2025, the plan said.

The average life expectancy in China rose from 67.8 years in 1981 to 77.3 years in 2019, said a white paper released in August by the State Council Information Office.

