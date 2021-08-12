Average life expectancy in China rises to 77.3 yrs: white paper

Xinhua) 13:00, August 12, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- The average life expectancy in China rose from 67.8 years in 1981 to 77.3 years in 2019, according to a white paper released Thursday.

Titled "Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office.

