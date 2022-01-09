CES 2022 concludes in Las Vegas featuring innovations in consumer industries

Xinhua) 13:46, January 09, 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) concluded here on Friday, featuring technology innovations for addressing pressing issues from healthcare to food, sustainability and beyond.

Held on Jan. 5-7, the CES, one of the world's premier tech shows, drew more than 2,300 exhibiting companies from around the world, including over 800 startups.

"Innovation came to life this week at CES 2022, with technologies that will reshape industries and provide solutions to pressing worldwide issues from healthcare to agriculture, sustainability and beyond," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the U.S. Consumer Technology Association (CTA), organizer of the CES.

Automotive technology, digital health and artificial intelligence were among the key trends at the CES 2022.

Chinese consumer electronics brands won several top prizes at the CES 2022, including an eye care technology innovation award and a display innovation gold award, shining in this era of booming consumer electronics.

The show was held amid another surge of COVID-19 infections in the United States driven by the Omicron variant.

The CTA took enhanced health measures to reduce the risk of infections. Full vaccination was required for all participants and mask wearing was compulsory indoors.

All badge holders were given a complimentary antigen self-test kit. The CTA encouraged attendees to test less than 24 hours before entering a venue.

Ventilation systems at the CES exhibit venues were improved and the width of many aisles on the show floor were increased to help with social distancing.

The event was held both in person and virtually. Over 40,000 attendees attended the show in person, including 1,800 global media, according to the CTA.

A digital stream of the event gave access to more than 50 keynote sessions for those choosing not to travel to Las Vegas.

For more than 50 years, the CES has been a global stage for innovation.

The first CES was held in New York City in 1967, with 250 exhibitors and 17,500 attendees. Up to now, the CES has grown by more than 10-fold and encompasses both traditional and non-traditional tech industries.

Last year, the CES was held online, the first-ever all-digital show in its history.

