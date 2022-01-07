Home>>
2.88 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:22, January 07, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- About 2.88 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday, data from the National Health Commission showed Friday.
