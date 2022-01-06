Over 2.87 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 16:17, January 06, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Over 2.87 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)