Over 2.87 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:17, January 06, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Over 2.87 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Thursday.
