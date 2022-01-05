Year 2021 demonstrates purity of friendship between China and Pakistan

China-Pakistan relations are often quoted as a role model. This can be verified by the number of events held to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Pakistan and China held about 140 events last year to celebrate and commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, a theme that remained popular from the beginning to the end, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

“This year marked the 70th anniversary. The two sides held a series of events in celebration and commemoration of this important occasion,” he said during his regular briefing.

Indicating some of the key features for the events, he said that the many celebrations had showcased great popularity, adding that “the two sides originally planned for more than 120 activities, but in fact held about 140 events, well above the targets. From the beginning of the year to the end of the year, the celebrations have remained popular.” Zhao Lijian said that there was an exchange of congratulatory messages between the leaders and high-profile receptions to celebrate the anniversary. The two sides also held activities such as the signing of deals on becoming friendship provinces and cities, exchanges covering areas including political, diplomatic, sub-national, educational, scientific, cultural and other sectors. “These have attracted many young people and renewed the friendship in the new era,” he added.

About the good results of the events, he said that whether virtually or in person, the celebrations rose above the pandemic to deepen mutual political trust, strengthen the two peoples’ friendship and promoted practical cooperation in various sectors. He reiterated that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and iron clad brothers and added, “our friendship is unbreakable and rock firm.” The spokesperson said that looking forward, China is ready to work with Pakistan to deepen political trust, promote the high-quality development of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board.

At the beginning of 2021, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi formally commenced activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations during a virtual ceremony held simultaneously in Islamabad and Beijing.

In fact, there were so many more activities, but many were not documented in fact, as the scale of these smaller activities were not large enough, nor did they gain any official status. There were no matching celebrations in the case of diplomatic relations with other countries. It involved people-to-people contacts, CPEC and pure love between the two countries, which was reflected during the events.

Celebrations were a source of promoting understanding and goodwill. Some of the events were highly intellectual and scholars from both countries expressed the importance of relations in their own perspective. Most especially, with rapidly changing geopolitics, the two nations have been pushed into closer relations with each other.

Both nations are facing similar challenges, especially the pressure and coercion of the Western world, so it is important to face off against them in a united front and strengthen each other against any aggression, pressure, or coercion.

It is well understood that China-Pakistan relations will further strengthen with the passage of time and be cemented even more in the days to come. The next important series of celebrations are expected to mark the 75th anniversary, which is set to take place in 2026.

Zamir Ahmed Awan is a non-resident fellow with the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and a sinologist at the National University of Sciences and Technology in Pakistan. E-mail: [email protected]

This article does not necessarily reflect the views of People's Daily Online.

